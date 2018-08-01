Capita (CPI) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capita to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 198 ($2.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Friday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 203 ($2.67) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228 ($3.00).

Get Capita alerts:

Capita opened at GBX 142.66 ($1.87) on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 149.25 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 721 ($9.47).

In other news, insider John Cresswell bought 3,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £3,690 ($4,848.25).

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.