Canada Goose (GOOS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Canada Goose opened at $57.43 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.25. Canada Goose has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.34.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 65.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Finally, Greystone Managed Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $4,873,000. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

