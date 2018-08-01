Canaccord Genuity Trims Castlight Health (CSLT) Target Price to $6.00

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSLT. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Castlight Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,810. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 38.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. research analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $54,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,413 shares in the company, valued at $461,369.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Doyle sold 21,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $80,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,672 shares in the company, valued at $627,896.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,049 shares of company stock worth $481,680 over the last 90 days. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 143.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 80,270 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 85,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

