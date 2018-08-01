Campbell Soup (CPB) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Campbell Soup earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4656783269035 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.68. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

In related news, Director Maria Teresa Hilado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,330 shares in the company, valued at $143,842.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

