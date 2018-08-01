Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 64,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,669,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763,034 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,223,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,075 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,154,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,709,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 1,310,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies opened at $22.55 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $810,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $201,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.