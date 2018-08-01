Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 37,627 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,246,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,228,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $19,833,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,907,000.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.01.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch opened at $23.69 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

