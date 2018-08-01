CafePress (PRSS) Issues Earnings Results

CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. CafePress had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,432. CafePress has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.30.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CafePress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

CafePress Inc operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

