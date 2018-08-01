Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Stake Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,144,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403,213 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas comprises 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $146,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,479,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 698,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.96 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.95.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Robert Kelley bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,168,203.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COG stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

