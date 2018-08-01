C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide traded up $1.76, reaching $92.23, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,142. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

