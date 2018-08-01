Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Position Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $980,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $3,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,462,098.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,326. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.59.

Shares of Burlington Stores opened at $152.81 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $158.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,096.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

