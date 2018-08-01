Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,519,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $886,429,000 after purchasing an additional 118,249 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,001,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,981,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,940,000 after buying an additional 166,434 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,063,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.18.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group opened at $237.43 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $214.64 and a twelve month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

