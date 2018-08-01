Burleson & Company LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

SCHG opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Schwab U S Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $79.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

