Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 118.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Defiance Financial by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Reisner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $46,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $75,121. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FDEF opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. First Defiance Financial has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $657.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.90.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.60 million. equities research analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDEF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

