BTR Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,561,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 18,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $186.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $193.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.4878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.