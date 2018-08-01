BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

WRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

NYSE:WRI opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $33.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2017, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 204 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

