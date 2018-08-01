BTG’s (BTG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

BTG (LON:BTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BTG in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.04) price objective on shares of BTG in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BTG in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BTG from GBX 750 ($9.85) to GBX 680 ($8.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BTG from GBX 775 ($10.18) to GBX 900 ($11.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BTG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 712.14 ($9.36).

BTG opened at GBX 531 ($6.98) on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. BTG has a 52-week low of GBX 559.82 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 784 ($10.30).

BTG (LON:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 32.90 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) by GBX 3.10 ($0.04). BTG had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

In related news, insider Dame Pamela Louise Makin sold 73,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.41), for a total value of £358,240.80 ($470,688.21). Also, insider Anne Thorburn bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($98,541.58).

About BTG

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

