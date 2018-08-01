Brunswick Co. (BC) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report issued on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2019 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of Brunswick opened at $64.30 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

In related news, insider William Metzger sold 13,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $912,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Schwabero sold 16,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,033,287.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,288. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,123,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 811,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,019,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,542,000 after purchasing an additional 717,435 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,745,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,062,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

