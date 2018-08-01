Brokers Set Expectations for Investar Holding Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Investar in a research note issued on Sunday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Curtiss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Investar’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Investar had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ISTR. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price target on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of Investar opened at $26.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $249.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Investar by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,139 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 209,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 24,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Investar by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James M. Baker purchased 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

