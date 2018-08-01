Brokers Set Expectations for Icon Plc’s FY2018 Earnings (ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icon in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $6.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.06. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Icon’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $641.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.64 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 13.69%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Icon to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Icon from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $139.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Icon has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $146.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

