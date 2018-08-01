Brokers Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 35.24%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $78.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,186,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,635,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $488,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $2,890,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

