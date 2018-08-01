Brokers Issue Forecasts for Polaris Industries Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $105.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. Polaris Industries has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

In other Polaris Industries news, EVP Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $3,069,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,082.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at $42,272,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

