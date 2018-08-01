Brokers Issue Forecasts for FLIR Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.12 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLIR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

FLIR stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.75. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $60.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 22,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,209,885.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,187.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $2,332,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 26,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,999,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.