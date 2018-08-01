Brokerages Set Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) PT at $54.08

Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A traded up $1.02, reaching $57.39, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 668,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,797. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.80 and a beta of 1.01. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.72 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

