Brokerages Set TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) Target Price at $20.67

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPG Specialty Lending from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

TPG Specialty Lending traded up $0.05, reaching $19.56, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,665. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.64 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 54.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 431,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 242,973 shares during the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 369,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 480,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 141,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,233,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

