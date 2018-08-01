Brokerages Set Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Price Target at $168.00

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.21).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGC shares. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.80) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 171 ($2.25) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

SGC stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 161.10 ($2.12). 2,290,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 217.60 ($2.86).

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported GBX 22.30 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 20.10 ($0.26) by GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Stagecoach Group had a return on equity of 86.65% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Stagecoach Group’s previous dividend of $3.80.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through four segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

