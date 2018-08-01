Brokerages Set SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Price Target at $26.80

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SemGroup from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on SemGroup from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SemGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.95 to $20.20 in a research report on Sunday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get SemGroup alerts:

SEMG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.88, a P/E/G ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.91. SemGroup has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $661.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.99 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. SemGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. research analysts anticipate that SemGroup will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SemGroup by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of SemGroup by 20.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SemGroup by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SemGroup by 32.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter.

SemGroup Company Profile

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for SemGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.