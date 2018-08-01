Brokerages Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC) PT at $28.40

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

PPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 635,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride traded down $0.23, reaching $17.59, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 100,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $38.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

