Brokerages Set Macy’s Inc (M) Price Target at $31.60

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

Get Macy's alerts:

NYSE:M traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 325,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.