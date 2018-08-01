Brokerages Set First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Target Price at $20.68

Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon National to $20.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “$17.03” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “$17.03” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. 179,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,995. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other First Horizon National news, Director Mark A. Emkes purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,369.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,733,000 after buying an additional 34,497 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth about $4,348,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

