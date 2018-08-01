Brokerages Set Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Target Price at $16.70

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of research firms have commented on EXTR. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of Extreme Networks traded down $0.22, hitting $8.28, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 2,131,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $974.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 43.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares in the company, valued at $981,326.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,242,000 after buying an additional 7,577,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,163.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 890,753 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth $9,036,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,376,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after buying an additional 453,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 663,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 355,358 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

