Brokerages Expect ACM Research Inc (ACMR) to Announce $0.14 EPS

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ACM Research an industry rank of 120 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of ACM Research traded up $0.18, hitting $12.96, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 51,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.42 million and a PE ratio of 68.21. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.