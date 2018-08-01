Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report $2.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.06 million to $19.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $63.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $54.30 million to $81.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACRS. BidaskClub lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 162,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,129,000 after acquiring an additional 485,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics opened at $17.14 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

