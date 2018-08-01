Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.38). Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,568.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AXDX. BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 180,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,553. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 27.80 and a quick ratio of 26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.00.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,236.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 289,098 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 326.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 201,113 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 92.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

