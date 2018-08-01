Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.20. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.12 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 29,595,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,292,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,670,000 after purchasing an additional 697,153 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,413,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,250 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $65,960,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,419,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,628 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital traded down $0.07, hitting $8.30, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 83,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $8.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

