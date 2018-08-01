Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to announce $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.22 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.14 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Shares of RCL traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.99. 1,863,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $101.20 and a 12 month high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $11,199,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

