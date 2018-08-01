Brokerages Anticipate Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Blue Bird posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blue Bird.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $216.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.15 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 490.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird traded down $0.65, hitting $21.90, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 92,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $610.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Bird has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $24.99.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

