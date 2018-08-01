Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th.

Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director John Schreiber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $168,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,825.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,090 shares of company stock valued at $339,091 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air shopping centers. The Company's more than 475 retail centers comprise 82 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation and are supported by a diverse mix of highly productive non-discretionary and value-oriented retailers, as well as consumer-oriented service providers.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.