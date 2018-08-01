Bristow Group (BRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Bristow Group to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.63 million. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS.

Shares of Bristow Group opened at $13.98 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $500.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.93. Bristow Group has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $18.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

