Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake Lifted by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,967 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,901,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,797,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,281,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

