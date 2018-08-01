Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,052,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,761,000 after buying an additional 200,147 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Chubb opened at $139.72 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $123.96 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.91.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

