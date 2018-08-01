Brink’s (BCO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “The Brink’s Company is the world’s largest cash management company. Brinks customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks and mints), jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. Brinks strong market position is supported by a new leadership with a proven track record of success, a strategic long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. Brinks culture of continuous improvement is supported by a global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support. Brink’s is a global leader in business and security services. The Company’s three businesses are Brink’s, Incorporated, the world’s premier provider of secure transportation and cash management services; Brink’s Home Security, one of the largest and most successful residential alarm companies in North America; and BAX Global, an industry leader in freight transportation and global supply chain management solutions. “

Get Brink's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BCO. ValuEngine lowered Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of BCO opened at $79.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.75 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Colan sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $726,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mcalister C. Marshall II sold 18,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,448,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,009 over the last 90 days. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,369,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,210,000 after buying an additional 364,925 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 183,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 133,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,403,000 after buying an additional 121,673 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,658,000 after buying an additional 88,914 shares during the period. Finally, Saya Management LP boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 231,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 83,103 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.