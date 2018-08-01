Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bridgewater Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7211837883165 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. 1,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,176. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $25,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

