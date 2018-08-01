Brett D. Heffes Sells 8,204 Shares of Winmark Co. (WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $1,198,932.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,362,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:WINA traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $147.00. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The firm has a market cap of $562.87 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $153.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter worth approximately $788,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 111,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,645,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 18.9% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

