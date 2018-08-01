Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 3,042.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 100,241 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 22,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,209,885.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,187.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 39,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $2,332,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,446 shares of company stock worth $5,430,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

