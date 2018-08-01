Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,119 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in General Mills by 178.2% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $115,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 840.9% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $105,913.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,169.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,877.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 142,614 shares of company stock worth $6,406,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

