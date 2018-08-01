Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (WAT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,641,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,120,666,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,654,000 after buying an additional 52,840 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,054,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 591,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,486,000 after buying an additional 55,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,757,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.27.

In other Waters news, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $671,701.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,741.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 16,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $3,129,904.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,447.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $7,130,365. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters opened at $197.27 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $172.70 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.73 million. Waters had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 18.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.