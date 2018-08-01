Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 375 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

NYSE APD opened at $164.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.40. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.88 and a 12-month high of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 69.73%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

