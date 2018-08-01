Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 2,543 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.8% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF opened at $44.86 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

