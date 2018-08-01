Bp Plc Boosts Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Bp Plc boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,085,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total transaction of $443,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,474 shares of company stock valued at $10,777,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $440.73 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $326.68 and a twelve month high of $450.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

