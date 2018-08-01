BP (BP) PT Set at GBX 640 by Credit Suisse Group

BP (LON:BP) received a GBX 640 ($8.41) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.36) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.96) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.54) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. HSBC set a GBX 675 ($8.87) target price on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 620 ($8.15) target price on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 609.05 ($8.00).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 573.30 ($7.53) on Monday, according to MarketBeat. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.05).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.52) per share, with a total value of £314.60 ($413.35). Insiders have bought 161 shares of company stock worth $93,417 in the last ninety days.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

